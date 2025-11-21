Four labour codes most comprehensive, progressive reforms since Independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the four labour codes notified by the government were the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence that would empower workers. Bihar election 2025 LIVE: In a post on social media platform X, Modi said he would hold the interaction at 3.30 pm.(ANI)

"It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes 'Ease of Doing Business'," he said in a post on X.

The four labour codes -- the Code of Wages (2019, Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) -- effective Friday, replace 29 fragmented laws with a unified, modern framework.

"These codes will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti," Modi said.

The prime minister said the four labour codes will build a future-ready ecosystem that protects the rights of workers and strengthens India's economic growth.

"These reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat," Modi added.

In a landmark overhaul of labour laws, the government on Friday notified all four labour codes, ushering in major reforms, including universal social security coverage for gig workers, mandatory appointment letters for all employees, and statutory minimum wages and timely payment across sectors.

The reforms include expanded rights and safety for women, including night-shift work, free annual health check-ups for workers aged over 40 years, pan-India ESIC coverage including hazardous process units, and a single registration, licence and return system.