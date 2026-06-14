Four members of same family ‘die by suicide’ in Maharashtra's Washim

Four members of a family, including a woman and two young children, were found dead in Tivli village in the Malegaon Taluka of Washim district. Sub-Inspector Imran Pathan of the Shirpur Police Station, said that police have launched an inquiry after recovering the bodies of the deceased. (PTI/representative )

Officials said that the deceased husband died by hanging, while his wife, son, and daughter allegedly died by jumping into a well.

Sub-Inspector Imran Pathan of the Shirpur Police Station, speaking to reporters, said that police have launched an inquiry after recovering the bodies of the deceased from a well in Tivli village.

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"Around 4:30 PM, our police channel received information regarding an incident happened in Tivli village in which a man had hanged himself, while his wife, son, and daughter had committed suicide by jumping into a well. Immediately, our officer, PSI Tade, along with our staff, visited the site and conducted a preliminary assessment," SI Pathan said.

"For now, we have brought all four bodies to the mortuary. We will conduct an inquiry. The post-mortem is yet to be performed. The post-mortem will take place tomorrow. Only then will we be able to clarify exactly what happened to them," he added.

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