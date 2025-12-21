Four minors ‘harass’ girl in UP's Budaun, police arrest their mothers to ‘teach them a lesson’: Report

Four women were placed under preventive arrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district after their minor sons were accused of harassing a teenage girl from the same village. Police said the action was taken to caution the parents over the behaviour of their children and for not imparting ‘achhe sanskar’ (good values). The father of the four boys, who works outside Uttar Pradesh, will soon face arrest. (Representational)

The incident came to light after the girl’s parents filed a complaint alleging that four boys had made inappropriate remarks and harassed her while she was travelling to and from school. The case was registered earlier this week under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Ajay Pal Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned, said the boys involved were below 13 years of age and were therefore not taken into custody. Instead, notices were issued to their families, following which the mothers were arrested on Friday as a preventive measure.

The SHO stated that the boys were known for repeated misconduct and claimed that action against the parents was necessary to send a message about proper upbringing and values.

“These four boys are ill-mannered and known to indulge in nefarious activities. A message should be sent and a lesson taught to such parents… for not imparting good values and ensuring a better upbringing of their children, due to which they commit such offences," the official reportedly said.

He added that the fathers of the boys, who are currently working outside the state, would also face action once they return.

Reportedly, the four women were arrested under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows arrest to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence. They were later produced before a sub-divisional magistrate and released on the same day after submitting personal bonds.

Senior police officials in the district said they were not immediately aware of the arrests. Budaun Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh’s office said the matter was being looked into, while Superintendent of Police (City) Vijendra Dwivedi stated that he would seek a detailed report from the SHO.