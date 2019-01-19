Four nuns who deposed against former Jalandhar bishop seek Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s help

Four nuns of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation who supported another nun who complained of rape against the former bishop of Jalandhar, have written to the Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying there were threats to their lives from the accused bishop.

The four nuns who were asked to vacate the convent by church authorities and return to the vocations they were previously assigned to, said they feared the fate of Father Kurialkose Kattuthara, who died under mysterious circumstances three months ago and who was one of the witnesses in the case against the deposed Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullakkal.

“The accused bishop is very powerful in all aspects. His aim is to sabotage the case and go scot free. Our lives are in danger. If our transfer is affected we will not be in a position to give evidence in the case daringly,” said the letter signed by four nuns (Sister Anupama Kelamangaletuveli, V Josephine, Alphi Pallasseril and Sister Ancitta Urumbil).

They also mentioned the isolation and step-motherly attitude they were facing at the convent. “Covent authorities are not providing minimum requirements for our sustenance, including treatment. If we are sent out of Kerala it would definitely affect the prosecution. Their aim is to single out the victim and weaken the case,” said the letter. They also sought the CM’s help to continue in the convent till the case against the deposed bishop met its logical conclusion.

“We once again pray for justice to ourselves and the victim. We have no other place to go or means to support us. So compassion may be shown on us,” they said in the letter copies of which were also sent to the state police chief and state women commission chairperson.

Last June, a 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. Five nuns later staged a sit-in protest in Kochi seeking his arrest. The special investigation team had arrested him in September after several rounds of questioning. After spending three weeks in judicial custody he later secured bail. Two weeks after his release the main witness in the case of Father Kurialkose Kattuthara was found dead in his room in Punjab under mysterious circumstances.

On Friday, the synod of the Catholic church, attended by 55 bishops in Kochi, had adopted a code of conduct for nun and priests in the wake of growing involvement of them in agitations and taking part in media discussions. The circular issued to priests and nuns said the church will not brook the recent trend of resisting disciplinary actions with the support of media and anti-church forces and warned of strict action.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:42 IST