News / India News / Four students drown at Devgad beach in Maharashtra, one missing

Four students drown at Devgad beach in Maharashtra, one missing

PTI |
Dec 09, 2023 07:23 PM IST

The deceased were part of a group of 35 students of Sainik Academy, a training institute in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune.

Four women students of a private institute drowned in the sea at Devgad in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Saturday afternoon while a male student was missing, police said. The deceased were part of a group of 35 students of Sainik Academy, a training institute in Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune, said an official.

4 children drown in Maharashtra's Devgad beach.(HT File)
4 children drown in Maharashtra's Devgad beach.(HT File)

The group was visiting the coastal town, around 500 km south of Mumbai, for picnic. The incident took place when some of them entered the water around 3 pm, said the official.

The deceased women students were identified as Prerna Dongre, Ankita Gaalte, Anisha Padwal and Payal Bansode. The bodies have been kept at the nearby rural hospital. Police registered an Accidental Death Report and further investigation was underway, the official said.

