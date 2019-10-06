Four-time Congress legislator Parlad Singh Sawhney joins Aam Aadmi Party

india

Senior Congress leader and four-time legislator from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, Parlad Singh Sawhney, on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party with his supporters.

Sawhney, a close aide of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, joined the ruling AAP in the presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s election in charge of Delhi Sanjay Singh.

The 68-year-old Sawhney said he is impressed by the AAP’s work. Sawhney said he has not joined the party for getting a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls but to work towards Delhi’s development.

Kejriwal said he is extremely happy that Sawhney joined the AAP with his team as he welcomed him into his party.

Sawhney was the member of Legislative Assembly from Chandni Chowk from 1998 till 2015. He was defeated by the AAP’s candidate Alka Lamba in 2015.

