Four Trinamool leaders among six killed in Bengal road accident

Four Trinamool Congress leaders were among six people killed when a bus rammed into an SUV in Bengal’s East Midnapore district early on Wednesday.

The road accident occurred near Marishda, about 143 km from Kolkata, around 6 am. All the deceased, identified as Abdul Haji Kalam Sheikh (52), Haidar Ali (45), Deb Sagar Dey (42), Samar Ghosh (41), Pradip Das (36) and Asit Ghosh (53), were travelling in the SUV.

Police said the car was plying from Murshidabad to the beach town of Digha along the NH-116B when it collided with the bus, which was coming from the opposite direction. “Five of them died on the spot. The sixth victim –Asit Ghosh – breathed his last while being taken to Kolkata for treatment,” said Indrajit Basu, additional superintendent of police (rural) of East Midnapore.

While Sheikh was in charge of PWD affairs at the Kandi panchayat samiti, Ali looked after agricultural affairs. Sagar was a Trinamool Congress member of the Purandarpur gram panchayat, and Ghosh a ruling party leader from Kandi block.

The SUV, which was driven by Das, had started off from Murshidabad at 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

A few passengers of the Howrah-bound bus, including some children, were also injured in the accident. They were discharged after primary treatment at a nearby medical centre.

Just a day ago, seven people – including four members of a family – were killed in two separate accidents in Malda and Murshidabad districts along the NH-34.

According to a government report, as many as 150,785 people died in road accidents across India in 2016 – a 3.3% jump from the previous year. The Mamata Banerjee government, however, claims declining fatalities on state roads.

According to data furnished by the Bengal government, around 1,409 people were killed in 2,718 road accidents between January and March 2018, as opposed to 1,594 casualties in 3,177 mishaps in the same period the previous year.