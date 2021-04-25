IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fourth Covid-19 wave brings grim milestone
The first case was reported in Delhi on March 2, 2020.It has taken a total of 419 days for the tally to touch 1 million.(HT photo)
The first case was reported in Delhi on March 2, 2020.It has taken a total of 419 days for the tally to touch 1 million.(HT photo)
india news

Fourth Covid-19 wave brings grim milestone

  • Pushed by the mammoth surge of infections in recent weeks, it has taken only 11 days for the latest 250,000 cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 01:38 AM IST

If we divide Delhi's one million confirmed cases into four phases of a quarter million infections each,then we see dear trends about how the disease has picked up pace in the Capital. The first case was reported in Delhi on March 2, 2020.It has taken a total of 419 days for the tally to touch 1 million.

While the first 250,000 cases took 205 days,the second 250,000 cases came in 57 days - Delhi's tally crossed the half million mark on November 18,2020. From there, as cases came under control, thethird phase slowed down considerably - ittook 146 days for the tally to cross 750,000.

Pushed by the mammoth surge of infections in recent weeks, it has taken only 11 days for the latest 250,000 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP