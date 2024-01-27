 France flags FRRO notice to French journalist in Delhi to Indian authorities | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / France flags FRRO notice to French journalist based in Delhi to Indian authorities

France flags FRRO notice to French journalist based in Delhi to Indian authorities

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 01:58 AM IST

The issue was brought to India’s notice by the French side both before the visit of President Macron and during the visit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said

The French side has raised with India the issue of French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, based in New Delhi, after the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued a notice to Dougnac asking her to explain why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn.

French journalist Vanessa Dougnac
French journalist Vanessa Dougnac

The issue was brought to India’s notice by the French side both prior to the visit of President Emmanuel Macron and during the visit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

“We are aware of the matter. It is being dealt by the relevant department in the government of India and I think the key element in this to focus is the frame of reference in which we look at it. The frame of reference to look at is the compliance with the rules and regulations of the country,” he said.

Read Here: Govt issues notice to French journalist over ‘malicious’, ‘biased’ reporting

FRRO, which operates under the Union home ministry, termed her journalistic work as “malicious and allegedly creating a negative perception of India”.

Dougnac works for French media outlet Le Croix and has been living in India for about two decades, She writes in French. The notice emerged on Tuesday, ahead of Macron’s visit. He was the chief guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade. “People are free to do what they are accredited to do in a given space. But here the principal issue is whether the person is compliant with the rules and regulations of the state under which they come,” Kwatra said.

“Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in manner... they create biased perception about India,” news agency AFP reported the notice as saying. “In addition, her activities may also provoke disorder and disturb peace.”

