Govt issues notice to French journalist over ‘malicious’, ‘biased’ reporting

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRQO) has issued a notice to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, based in New Delhi, asking her to explain why her Overseas Citizen of India card should not be withdrawn. FRRO, which operates under the Union home ministry, termed her journalistic work as malicious and allegedly creating a negative perception of India. French journalist Vanessa Dougnac

“Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in manner... they create biased perception about India,” news agency AFP reported the notice as saying. “In addition, her activities may also provoke disorder and disturb peace.”

HT reached out to the ministry of home affairs but did not get a response till late on Tuesday.

Dougnac works for French media outlet Le Croix and has been living in India for about two decades, She writes in French. The notice but emerged on Tuesday, ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief guest at this year's Republic Day Parade.

“IT can confirm that I have received a notice from the concerned department of the Government of India, and that I deny all the allegations and imputations made therein against me and my conduct,” Dougnac said in a statement. “India is my home, a country which I deeply love and respect, and I have never engaged in any acts that are in any manner prejudicial to Indian interests as is being alleged.”

“There is a legal process to deal with such matters with which I shall cooperate,” she said. “As the legal process is ongoing and the issues are pending consideration before the concerned authorities, I would request that the process is allowed to runits course and my privacy is respected during this time.”