Free access for Delhi morning walkers at these parks after L-G's fresh DDA order

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed the DDA to waive entry fee at select parks, greens and heritage sites across the national capital to promote fitness and encourage outdoor activities, officials said on Thursday. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu directs free morning entry at select DDA parks (@LtGovDelhi X)

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has waived entry fees till 10 am for morning walkers at select parks, including Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park in Jasola and Smriti Van in Narela.

The decision was taken in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting the Fit India Movement, they said.

Officials said the move aims to provide relief to morning walkers, joggers and fitness enthusiasts while encouraging greater public participation in healthy outdoor activities.

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"All other DDA parks continue to remain open free of cost for the general public," the authority said in a statement.

The DDA said it manages more than 16,000 acres of green assets in Delhi, including over 700 parks, biodiversity zones, city forests, regional parks and neighbourhood gardens.

These spaces play an important role in maintaining ecological balance, promoting community wellness and ensuring inclusive access to nature across the city, it added.