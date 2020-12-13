e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Free Covid vaccine offer by Kerala CM kicks up controversy

Free Covid vaccine offer by Kerala CM kicks up controversy

Ahead a key phase of local body elections, the opposition says Pinarayi Vijayan violated model code of conduct, approaches Election Commission

india Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:45 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Thiruvananthapuram, Hindustan Times
The CM’s office has clarified that Vijayan was replying to a question posed by a journalist.
The CM’s office has clarified that Vijayan was replying to a question posed by a journalist.(PTI FILE)
         

Ahead of a key phase of local body elections, the announcement of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the state will make Covid-19 vaccine free has kicked up a big controversy. The opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday approached the state election commission, saying it was a clear violation of the election code of conduct.

While addressing a press conference in Kannur (north Kerala) on Saturday, the CM had said the state was waiting for vaccines from the Union government (once a candidate is approved) and that they will be distributed free of cost. He said the state will all bear expenses of the Covid vaccine , like some of the prevailing vaccines. The big announcement, which came at a time when the final phase of local body election, is due on Monday angered opposition parties.

“It was a deliberate attempt to influence voters. Neck-deep in trouble, the CM is resorting to dirty politics. We have already made a written complaint to the Election Commission (EC). We need action against him,” said Congress leader KC Joseph. BJP state president K Surendran has also announced his plan to petition the EC. “He thinks vaccine will save him from impending humiliation and ignominy. But he’s mistaken,” he said.

The CM’s office has clarified that it was not an announcement and he was replying to a question posed by a journalist. There was no violation of election code of conduct, it maintained.

Considered a semi-final before the assembly election that is due in four months, local body elections are conducted in three phases in the state. First two phases are over, and the final, in north Kerala, will take place on Monday. Results will be announced on December 16.

tags
top news
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
Ahead of poll campaign launch, Haasan questions PM Modi on new Parliament building
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
LIVE| AAP workers to observe fast to protest against farm laws: Gopal Rai
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
100 people per session, mobile sites: Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine guidelines
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
Amit Shah congratulates ally UPPL as NDA crosses majority mark in BTC polls in Assam
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
This doctor has been working for over 260 days without a single off
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In