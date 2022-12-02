'Free mein khana khaya': MBA student gatecrashes wedding, washes dishes in viral video

A video of a man being forced to wash utensils at a wedding event in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral. The video reveals that the person is an MBA student and washing utensils is the punishment he was given for gatecrashing the wedding event.

"Do you know the punishment of having free food? Now wash the utensils properly as you do at your house," the man who caught the trespasser said as he recorded the video and asked him his whereabouts. The person is from Jabalpur and studies MBA in Bhopal. "You are doing MBA and your parents don't send money? You are earning a bad name for Jabalpur," the person said.

What a shameful incident. No amount of money can bring class. 🤮🤮🤮🤮 || MBA student gatecrashes a wedding in Bhopal, forced to wash dishes after being caught. https://t.co/Eixx9StJkn — Deepak Karamungikar (@doublemasaala) December 2, 2022

MBA student came to eat food without being invited at a marriage ceremony in Madhya Pradesh, people forced him to wash utensils !!



मध्यप्रदेश के एक शादी समारोह में बिना बुलाए खाना खाने पहुंचा MBA का छात्र, लोगों ने युवक से धुलाए बर्तन !!

+ pic.twitter.com/XmBGr85aTy — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 1, 2022

It's not a Crime if someone (Educated/Uneducated) have eaten food in any marriage function without invitation. It's under article 32 of Constitution of India. Person (who have Forced MBA Student to Clean & Wash DISHES as punishment)MUST be ARRESTED for using FORCE & Making VIDEO. https://t.co/0jUX24fKQ7 — SUNIL PAREEK (@pareekindia) December 1, 2022

"How do you feel after washing the plates?" the MBA student is asked. "Free mein khana khaye, sir, kuch to karna padega (Have had free food. Have to do something)," the student said.

While there is no formal complaint in connection with the incident, the video after going viral has raised a storm on social media as many users commented that it is a very common thing for students living in hostels while the man who made the video created a humiliating situation on the camera.

