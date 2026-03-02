President Droupadi Murmu will launch the free Pink Mobility Card on Monday, March 2. The Delhi government has designed this card to provide women with free bus travel in the national capital and to enable seamless access to multiple public transport systems through a single smart card. Free pink mobility card to be launched today by President Murmu, all you need to know about card

What is pink smart card? Delhi's pink smart card is a digital, smart, QR-based card for women and transgender citizens of Delhi. This card will have the name of the applicant, photo, QR code, Card ID and basic details.

This card will help women to travel free of cost on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The card can also be used for paid travel on Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and other public transport services.

Around 50 centres, including the offices of district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates, and selected DTC locations, will be set up for card issuance. Each pink card will be linked to the beneficiary's mobile number and Aadhaar to verify age, gender and Delhi residency.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the smart card should be a resident of Delhi, be a woman or transgender, be above 12 years of age, and have a valid ID card and valid address proof.

How can women candidates apply for pink card? To apply for the pink smart card, women candidates must follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi Transport or the DTC portal.

2. Click on the application form link and enter the details.

3. Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

4. Once done, verify yourself.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Along with this card, President Murmu will formally launch the scheme 'Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development and the scheme to provide two free LPG cylinders annually to all ration card-holding families in Delhi on the occasions of Holi and Diwali.

(This article is written with inputs from ANI)