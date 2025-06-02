‘Free terror agreement’: What Priyanka Chaturvedi said about Pakistan in London

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday said that while India is pursuing global free trade agreements, Pakistan is promoting what she called a “free terrorist arrangement” across the world. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi speaking in London on Pakistan’s role in terrorism.(Video grab )

“We have just concluded a free trade agreement (FTA) with the UK. We signed with Australia some time ago. We are going to do that with the European Union, and with the USA sometime soon,” she said in London as part of an all-party delegation.

“India is looking at trade, we are looking at economy, we are looking at commerce, while they (Pakistan) are looking at free terrorist arrangement across the world. That is what we need to expose,” she added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said that while India hosts the G20, Pakistan hosts the T20, sheltering the world’s top terrorists, a policy evident from Osama bin Laden, who was hidden and supported by the Pakistani government.

“While we host the G20, they host the T20. The top 20 terrorists of the world will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It is their stated policy right from Osama bin Laden,” she said.

Referring to the US raid that killed bin Laden in Abbottabad, she said, “You must go back home and see the documentary on how Osama bin Laden was taken out of Pakistan. He was hidden, actively financed, aided, trained, and supported, hidden from their so-called ally, the US. They shake hands with you, but they bite you on your back,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added.

‘India stands united, celebrates diversity’

Priyanka said that over 100 terrorists were killed in strikes under Operation Sindoor, warning they could have carried out attacks worldwide, and praised India’s armed forces for their actions.

“Our armed forces have said over 100 terrorists have died in the strikes. You can imagine these terrorists were capable of carrying out 100 terror activities, not just in India, but across the world, so the world should be thanking the armed forces of India for doing what they did,” said Priyanka.

Recalling the Pahalgam terror attack, Priyanka Chaturvedi said terrorists had asked victims their religion before killing them. “They did this in the hope that they would divide this nation. India doesn’t stand divided. India stands united, and it’s our diversity that we celebrate, the diversity that brings this unity,” she added.



With ANI inputs