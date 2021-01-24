Fresh grip of chill in north, central India over next 3-4 days: IMD

A fresh round of chill will grip the parts of northern and central India in the next three-four days, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The northern plains will also experience 'cold to severe cold wave', IMD said, presenting the coming week's weather forecast.

This fresh spell of chill has been caused by the movement of the western disturbance further northeastwards on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, dry northwesterly winds are likely to pick up from afternoon of January 25 and persist during the subsequent 3-4 days over plains of north and adjoining parts of central and western India.

Regions in states of the northern belt like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan will experience current spell of dense to very dense fog till January 26.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during January 25-27 and over west Uttar Pradesh and west Madhya Pradesh during January 26-27," the IMD said.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely in some pockets over Uttar Pradesh during the next three days (till January 26) and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during the next 2 days.

Officials have also confirmed reports of very light snowfall or rain at most places of the valley during the night in Kashmir Valley.

The minimum temperature at most places in Kashmir decreased on Sunday after snowfall, but the clouds made way for the winter sun in the morning, officials said.

The MeT office has said the weather would improve gradually on Sunday and would remain mainly dry till the end of the month.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

(With inputs from PTI)