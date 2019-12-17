e-paper
Fresh plea in SC on Telangana encounter deaths

The bench took note of the submission of lawyer Vrinda Grover, representing Sajaya K, who had moved the Telangana high court in the matter, to approach the apex court to get the plea listed for urgent hearing.

Dec 17, 2019
Police officers stand guard at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter, in Hyderabad on Friday.
Police officers stand guard at the spot where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)
         

A fresh plea on the encounter killing of the four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana was mentioned before the Supreme Court for urgent hearing on Monday.

The bench took note of the submission of lawyer Vrinda Grover, representing Sajaya K, who had moved the Telangana high court in the matter, to approach the apex court to get the plea listed for urgent hearing. In her plea to the Telangana high court, Sajaya had sought a probe into the deaths of the accused. The top court took note of two PILs and decided to appoint a three-member inquiry commission to investigate into the circumstances leading to the encounter killing of the four accused.

