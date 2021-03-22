IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000

  • In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST

A total of 47,005 new infections of Covid-19 were reported across India on Sunday, the highest single-day increase in cases since November 11 last year, pushing the number of active cases in the country close to the 350,000 mark, as the second wave of the outbreak continued to expand its footprint.

In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.

As of Sunday night, there are 345,122 active cases in the country. The number of active cases in India crossed the million mark in the middle of September, when the first wave peaked, but it was dropping rapidly since. This receding trend, however, reversed a month ago with the start of the new wave of infections, according to data.

Sunday’s 47,005 new cases came despite the fact that new case numbers generally drop on weekends on account of low testing. Of these, a record 30,535 cases came from Maharashtra – the third time in four days that the state set a new all-time record for single-day cases.

There were 823 new cases in Delhi, the most number of daily cases in the Capital since December 14, as the positivity rate in the city remained above 1% for the second day in a row.

Another 2,644 new cases were reported in Punjab, 1,715 new infections in Karnataka and 1,580 in Gujarat – all single-day record high in at least four months.

A total of 204 people lost their lives to the viral disease on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 160,024.

Tracking active cases is crucial because it reflects the actual spread of a virus in a region, as well as the load the country’s health care system is currently bearing. A higher caseload means that the virus has more hosts in a region, and thus has a higher chance of spreading to more people. Experts warned that this dangerous trend of rising active cases is unlikely to subside unless people across the country drop the laxity in Covid-19-appropriate behaviour that has developed due to low cases over the past few months.

New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.

Since the peak of the first Covid-19 wave in mid-September, the seven-day average of new infections across India, which denotes the country’s “Covid curve”, was consistently dropping for eight straight months till February 11, touching a low of 10,988 cases a day. Since then, this number has more than tripled – on average, 37,220 new cases were reported every day in the past week.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has majorly contributed to the rise of the second wave and makes up roughly two-thirds of the country’s daily case burden in the past week. The western state is also home to nearly two-thirds of all active infections in the country as on Sunday — 211,416.

Other than Maharashtra, several other regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have seen clear resurgence of Covid-19 cases over the past month, forcing several of them to reintroduce restrictions on public assembly and gatherings in an attempt to arrest rising cases.

More than 44,641,471 doses of vaccines have been administered to 37,299,609 people across the country till Sunday night, as per Centre’s Co Win dashboard.

According to experts, the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“There are multiple reasons for the surge, but the main reason is that there is change in people’s attitude and they feel coronavirus is over. People should still restrict non-essential travel for some more time,” All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health), said that to remain free of this virus, it is very important that Covid-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy, readiness from the health infrastructure point of view as well as vaccination has to be brought in to fight the pandemic. He advised that in districts where cases are seemingly on the rise, vaccination of eligible individuals should be intensified and prioritised.

Others said the rise in active cases was expected, given how fast cases have been rising in the past few weeks, and warned that it is increasing the load on the health care system at a time when it is already burdened with one of the largest vaccination drives in the world.

“The active caseload directly depends on incidence of disease in the past 10 or so days. Clearly, the new cases have seen a jump, which is why the number of active cases has also gone up. Active cases going up would mean additional load on health infrastructure, which is not ideal at this stage. The best way to bring the active caseload down is to bring down the number of new cases that can be done by cutting the transmission cycle,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of pulmonology department, AIIMS.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india coronavirus numbers coronavirus scare coronavirus news coronavirus update coronavirus death toll coronavirus in india coronavirus cases in indiadummy
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
Police data show that last year, 997 women in labour were rushed to hospitals in PCR vans.(Abhinav Saha/HT Photo)
india news

Mothers who gave birth in police vans during the lockdown recount journey

By Shiv Sunny, Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:12 AM IST
  • Nearly a year after their births, HT tracked down five of the six children born in PCR vans. The babies are healthy, but their parents struggle to recover from the financial shock and job loss suffered due to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
New infections have been rising the past month across India, marking the start of what is clearly the second wave of infections.(Ravi Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

Fresh surge takes active Covid cases past 345,000

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • In just the last five days, more than 200,000 new Covid-19 infections have been reported across the country and as many active cases have been added in the last 30 days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers protesting against the contentious new agriculture laws (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI)
india news

Punjab CM didn’t fulfil poll promises: Arvind Kejriwal

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
  • The AAP leader also portrayed his party as an alternative to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state that goes to polls next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
File photo: DMK chief M K Stalin. (PTI)
india news

TN leaders urge India to vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:22 AM IST
DMK president MK Stalin and other leaders on Sunday urged Central government leaders to support the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution against Sri Lanka for war crimes against Tamils in the island nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

World Water Day How city’s growth depleted quality of lakes

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:09 AM IST
At around 6 am on Sunday, three coracles ventured into the over 150-acre lake in BTM Layout, a suburban neighbourhood in the southern side of Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Centre to soon issue guidelines on ecotourism

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Union environment ministry is set to issue in a month guidelines that will open up wildlife rich forest areas across the country to eco-tourism, a move that officials say targets positioning India as a global destination for such travel
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Law on interfaith marriage not against any religion: MP CM

By Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:08 AM IST
On completing one year of his third term, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh speaks to Chetan Chauhan and Madan Jaira of Hindi Hindustan about the challenges of Covid-19, a resurgence in infections and the revenue shortfall the state is facing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Tirath Singh Rawat said at one time “we were ‘ghulam’ (slaves) of the US for 200 years, it was ruling over the world, it was said the sun would never set for it, but now, in the present time, all that has gone...”. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
  • Tirath Singh Rawat made these comments during a function in Ramnagar on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Forests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Amid parties’ bid to woo tea-tribes, a legal battle

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:06 AM IST
DIBRUGARH: On Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court directed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam not to take coercive action against tea garden owners over non-compliance of a recent governmentorder regarding increase in daily wages of tea-garden workers in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Now, U’khand CM says US enslaved India for 200 yrs

By Neeraj Santoshi and Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Dehradun After the “ripped jeans” faux pas, Uttarakhand’s new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday courted another controversy by saying “the US enslaved India for 200 years” and questioned people’s complaints about getting less subsidised ration during the pandemic, saying they should have had more children if they wanted better supplies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA roll-out, 1 job per family on BJP manifesto for Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Kolkata The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to implement the new citizenship law, ensure employment to one member of every family, set up modern hospitals, spend thousands of crores of rupees for development of infrastructure in Kolkata and other districts, and support farmers, fishermen, tribal people and backward classes if it comes to power after the eight-phase election beginning March 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

PM to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign via video conferencing on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday, an official statement said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of Mahakumbh, Centre raises Covid flag

By Rhythma Kaul, New delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST
The Centre has raised concern about the potential surge of Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Mahakumbh and directed the Uttarakhand government to put in place stringent measures to control the spread of the viral illness at the religious congregation scheduled to begin in Haridwar on April 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
After an increase in Covid-19 cases, the state government imposed a one–day lockdown on Sunday in three districts –Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur. Schools and colleges will remain closed from March 21 to 31 in these three districts. (HT PHOTO.)
india news

After beating plates, MP govt to blow sirens to create awareness about Covid-19

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:02 AM IST
The chief minister said the state government is going to introduce Sankalp Abhiyan from March 23 to ensure the use of mask and social distancing
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
india news

Mansukh Hiran murder solved, Sachin Vaze prime accused: Maha ATS

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said: “The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran’s death case.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP