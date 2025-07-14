Friend speaks out, cops trace motive: Latest updates in Radhika Yadav murder case

Gurugram police have closed the probe into 25-year-old tennis player Radhika Yadav's murder on Sunday. The official decision comes after her ‘best’ friend Himaanshika Singh Rajput has made a series of revelations about Radhika’s family life in the days leading up to her death. Himaanshika claimed that the murder was not a sudden act but a well-thought-out crime. She said, “Her father had planned the murder three days in advance.”(Instagram/Himaanshika Singh Rajput)

Taking to Instagram, Yadav's friend and fellow athlete claimed that Radhika was struggling under the “restrictions” imposed at home and had eventually surrendered her desires, agreeing to do “whatever family wants her to do”.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Radhika was allegedly shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Sushant Lok 2, Sector 52.

Deepak Yadav, 51, was produced in court on Friday and remanded to one-day police custody.

Radhika Yadav murder case | Key updates

Alleged best friend makes serious revelations - Himaanshika claimed that the murder was not a sudden act but a well-thought-out crime. She said, “Her father had planned the murder three days in advance." She alleged that Radhika’s father was deeply influenced by people around him who were envious of his daughter’s rising success. These acquaintances, according to her, taunted him for "living off her", which contributed to his resentment and controlling behaviour.

Himaanshika added that Radhika’s mental state had significantly deteriorated in the days leading up to her death. “She was completely broken and had simply given up. She even told her family that she was ready to live according to their instructions.”

‘Open and shut case’ - Responding to the videos posted by Himaanshika, the Gurugram Police on Sunday said they were not considering social media statements or tributes in the investigation.

A spokesperson said, "We have sufficient evidence against the accused in this case," adding that “anyone could release videos with such claims.” Police described the matter as an “open and shut” case, stating that a charge sheet would be filed based on strong forensic and testimonial evidence.

Cops trace motive- Investigators believe the murder was premeditated, pointing out that Deepak Yadav had unusually asked his son to go buy milk—a chore he typically did himself—before allegedly shooting his daughter four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast for her mother on her birthday.

Police said they recovered the licensed revolver used in the crime, along with four spent cartridges.

During interrogation, Deepak confessed, attributing his actions to social pressure and built-up resentment. “He admitted that taunts from villagers about living off his daughter’s income and questioning her character disturbed him deeply,” an officer said.

Radhika shot four times, reveals autopsy - According to a postmortem conducted by a board of three doctors, Radhika had received four bullet wounds—three in the back and one in the shoulder. The FIR for her murder claimed she had been shot thrice.

However, as accessed by HT, the autopsy revealed that one of the bullets had a through-and-through trajectory - entering and exiting - causing wounds at two locations, which may have led to the confusion.