'Radhika wanted to marry…': Neighbour says Deepak Yadav was unhappy with daughter's choice for marriage

As the investigation into the murder of tennis player Radhika Yadav progresses, new details have emerged on the disagreements between the father and daughter over the choice of her partner. The Father of the deceased Radhika Yadav, accused Deepak Yadav being brought out of the court and taken to a one-day Police remand after the court's order, in Gurugram on Friday. (ANI )

According to an old neighbour of the Yadav family, who wished to remain anonymous, Radhika's father, Deepak, was reportedly unhappy with Radhika's choice of partner as she decided to marry outside their caste.

“Radhika wanted to marry someone outside her caste, but her father wanted the marriage to be within her caste. He was old school and conservative,” the 47-year-old neighbour said.

Deepak Yadav, 51, allegedly shot his daughter Radhika Yadav, a state-level tennis player, four times in the back while she was cooking breakfast in the kitchen of their three-storey home in Block-G of Sushant Lok-2 around 10.30 am on Thursday, police said.

On July 11, her body was cremated in Haryana's Gurugram after the post-mortem examination. The team of doctors performing the examination confirmed multiple gunshot wounds.

“He admitted during questioning that he planned the murder,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

On Saturday, a Gurugram court sent the father of Radhika Yadav, Deepak Yadav, who is accused of killing her daughter, to 14 days' judicial custody.

Haryana police on alleged motive behind Radhika Yadav's death

According to the police, Deepak shot Radhika Yadav allegedly over a disagreement regarding her tennis academy in Sector 57 in Gurugram.

“No other motive other than Deepak’s decision asking his daughter to shut down the academy after taunts by villagers has surfaced… We are further quizzing him to corroborate several more things,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

The Police are also investigating a music video in which Radhika Yadav had played a part. As per sources, Rekha's father had asked her to delete the video from her social media. However, police have found no connection between the murder and the music video.

Inam-ul-Haq, co-actor of the late tennis player Radhika Yadav in the music video, has said that he had no connection to her murder and had not been in touch with her after the video shoot.