‘She may have had…’: Cops probing how much Radhika's mother knew of murder plot

Police investigating the murder of Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player who was shot dead by her father, are probing if the victim's mother had any knowledge of the plot to kill her. Radhika Yadav's murder took place on the first floor of the family residence located in Sector 57 of Gurugram.(HT Photo)

The accused Deepak Yadav has confessed to the cops that he planned the murder of his daughter, sending his son to buy milk before executing the plan.

His wife and the victim's mother, Manju Yadav, has refused to give a statement to the police, saying even though she was present in the flat during the murder, she was down with fever and hadn’t seen anything.

The investigators said that they were also looking into how much Manju was aware of her husband's plan to kill the couple's daughter, who he had asked to close down the tennis academy she was running, which Radhika Yadav refused to do.

“He hasn’t given a clear reason yet, nor confirmed if his wife was aware of the plan—but it appears she may have had some knowledge,” Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer (PRO), Gurugram police, said.

Deepak Yadav sent to one-day police remand

The accused Deepak Yadav was produced before a city court on Friday. The court gave police one day's remand for interrogation. Police said they would quiz him on several points to corroborate his confession.

According to the police, the accused told them that he was taunted by villagers at his native place for supporting everything his daughter was doing. According to a NDTV report, the villagers even called him ‘gira hua baap’. The taunts angered him, and he asked Radhika Yadav to close her tennis academy, which he had funded for her to open. She refused to do so, and the accused father contemplated two options: either die by suicide himself or kill his daughter.

He chose the second option that fateful Thursday and pumped four bullets into Radhika while she was cooking breakfast, killing her instantly.