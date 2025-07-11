Radhika Yadav's father to cops: ‘Told Radhika to close down academy, family is well-off; she did not listen'

Radhika Yadav’s father Deepak Yadav told police that he was not happy with his daughter running a tennis academy and had asked her multiple times to close it; however, she did not budge. Radhika’s father Deepak Yadav was arrested on Thursday and the murder weapon - a licensed pistol - has also been seized, said police.(HT Photo/PTI)

He said that since the family was financially well-off, his daughter Radhika did not need to run the academy, according to Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar.

“Even after being asked to close the training academy multiple times, she (Radhika) refused to do so which led to a family dispute. In a fit of rage, he (Deepak Yadav) shot his daughter three times using his licensed weapon and killed her,” Kumar told news agency ANI.

Kumar briefed the media that on Thursday, Gurugram Sector-56 police station received information from a private hospital that a woman had been brought in with gunshot wounds, following which the police reached the hospital and found that she had been declared dead.

She was identified as 25-year-old Radhika Yadav.

Radhika’s father Deepak Yadav was arrested by the police and the murder weapon — a licensed pistol — has also been seized, Kumar told ANI.

Accused arrested from his home

Talking about the series of events, Kumar said, “As soon as the police received the information, they rushed to the hospital, following which, their (Radhika and Deepak) residence was also visited. The police team collected all scientific evidence from the spot and the entire probe is being conducted in a scientific manner.”

He added that the police team found the accused Deepak Yadav at his home, where he was detained and later arrested following legal procedures.

Talking about the family’s business, Kumar said, “The father (Deepak) has a rental business, he earns well and is financially well-off and that is the reason he was unhappy with Radhika running a tennis academy. However, it was her passion and she continued to run it.”

He added that Deepak Yadav has admitted to the crime.

A music video starring the 25-year-old state-level tennis player has also surfaced after her murder and has gone viral on social media. Some reports suggest that tensions between the father and daughter escalated due to the music video. However, Kumar told ANI that these were just “rumours” and that nothing of this sort has been confirmed in the ongoing probe.

The accused has been sent to one-day remand for the murder of his daughter after he was presented before the city court on Friday.

"We have been granted one-day remand. Ammunition has to be recovered. They have a plot of land from a village near Rewari; the ammunition has to be retrieved from there," Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station told reporters.