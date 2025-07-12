Radhika Yadav's father contemplated suicide after confrontation, then decided to kill her: Report

Chilling details keep on tumbling out as the investigation into Radhika Yadav's murder continues, with the cops now saying that the tennis player’s accused father had contemplated suicide. Deepak Yadav, father of Radhika Yadav, being produced in the district court in Gurugram on Friday.(HT Photo)

Deepak Yadav, who shot his daughter at least four times on Thursday, was initially supportive of her career. He had even given her ₹2 crore to open a tennis academy, a report in NDTV said. This comes after investigators said Deepak had asked Radhika to shut down the academy, which she refused, and the argument led to her murder.

So what changed between Radhika Yadav and her father, who then went on to murder her after contemplating suicide?

Suicide or murder: Radhika Yadav's father made a choice

Deepak Yadav had recently gone to his native place in Wazirabad, where some villagers taunted him for supporting everything his daughter Radhika Yadav was doing. The villagers reportedly called him a "gira hua baap" (a shameless father).

The taunts angered Deepak, and everything changed for Radhika. Her supportive father now wanted her to shut down the tennis academy he had funded to get off the ground.

The 25-year-old refused to shut down the academy. She pointed out that doing so made no sense when he had given her ₹2 crore to help her start it.

According to police officials quoted in the report, the confrontation left Deepak alternating between shame and anger. He stewed for three days after the initial confrontation and even contemplated suicide.

But he chose a second option, killing his daughter.

Radhika Yadav was cooking a meal on the occasion of her mother’s birthday in the kitchen at 10:30 AM when Deepak Yadav fired five bullets from his licensed weapon. Four bullets hit the tennis player.