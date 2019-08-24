‘Brilliant lawyer, distinguished minister’: Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 14:43 IST

Arun Jaitley’s death on Saturday plunged his friends and opponents in politics commoners alike into mourning.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the country in paying tributes to the former finance minister and BJP stalwart.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation building…. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem,” President Kovinf tweeted.

Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding.



His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Dubai said he had lost a valued friend.

Jaitley who had been battling a series of illnesses had opted out of the government in the NDA’s second term earlier this year.

He died of multiple organ failure at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Saturday, two weeks after he was admitted on August 9.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu described Jaitley as an able administrator and a man of impeccable integrity.

Outstanding Parliamentarian, legal luminary, towering intellectual, an able administrator & a man of impeccable integrity, Shri Jaitley distinguished himself by effectively handling important portfolios as Union Minister in the cabinets of Shri. A. B Vajpayee & Shri Narendra Modi — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 24, 2019

Union home minister Amit Shah who was closely associated with Jaitley cut short his visit to Hyderabad to return to Delhi. He described the former finance minister as a family member.

“Deeply pained by the demise of #ArunJaitley ji. It is like a personal loss for me. I have not only lost a senior party leader but also an important family member who will forever be a guiding light for me,” Shah tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said Jaitley was an asset to the government and the party organisation.

Arun Jaitley ji served the nation in several capacities and he was an asset to the government and the party organisation.



He always had a deep and clear understanding of the issues of the day. His knowledge and articulation won him several friends. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

The Congress also tweeted its condolences. “We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Shri Arun Jaitley. Our condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of grief,” it said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who lost a defamation suit to Jaitley said his death was a loss to the nation.

Untimely demise of former FM and senior leader Sh Arun Jaitley ji is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2019

Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor said despite political differences he had Jaitley enjoyed a healthy mutual respect.

Deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend&DelhiUniv senior @arunjaitley⁩. We first met when he was at DUSU& I was President of StStephen’sCollegeUnion. Despite political differences we enjoyed a healthy mutual respect&debated his Budget often in LS. A great loss4India pic.twitter.com/RzxO1V6NTV — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 24, 2019

Another Congress leader, Kapail Sibal said as Leader of Opposition Jaitley was without match

“Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party,” tweeted.

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the BJP leaders contribution to nation building is immense.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who is a bitter opponent of the BJP said she was saddened Jaitley’s death.

Extremely saddened at the passing away of Arun Jaitley Ji, after a battle bravely borne. An outstanding Parliamentarian & a brilliant lawyer, appreciated across parties. His contribution to Indian polity will be remembered. My condolences to his wife, children, friends & admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 24, 2019

Union minister Smriti Irani described the late leader as a stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 14:32 IST