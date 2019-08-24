e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 24, 2019

‘I have lost a valued friend’, PM Modi mourns Arun Jaitley’s death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Arun Jaitley as a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former finance minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the death of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying he has lost a valued friend.

Modi who is in the UAE on the second leg of a three-nation visit tweeted, “With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!

 

He also described Jaitley as a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary.

“Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Arun Jaitley Updates- Arun Jaitley was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary: PM Modi

Jaitley who had been battling a series of illnesses had asked Modi to exclude him from the government earlier this year.

He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, Saturday of multiple organ failure, two weeks after he was admitted on August 9.

Jaitley was the second BJP stalwart to die in less than three weeks after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 13:45 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss