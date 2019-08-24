‘I have lost a valued friend’, PM Modi mourns Arun Jaitley’s death

india

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 13:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mourned the death of former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, saying he has lost a valued friend.

Modi who is in the UAE on the second leg of a three-nation visit tweeted, “With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!

He also described Jaitley as a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary.

“Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Jaitley who had been battling a series of illnesses had asked Modi to exclude him from the government earlier this year.

He died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, Saturday of multiple organ failure, two weeks after he was admitted on August 9.

Jaitley was the second BJP stalwart to die in less than three weeks after former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj died on August 6.

