'Friendship between 2 boys...': PM Narendra Modi slams Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav for appeasement

Addressing an election rally in Agra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance in Uttar Pradesh of indulging in politics of appeasement. He accused the Congress of stealing OBC quota and providing reservation based on religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in MP. (BJP)

"Friendship between ‘two boys’ in UP is based on politics of appeasement," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi said the policy of appeasement divided the country. He also said that the Congress party's manifesto had the imprints of the Muslim League.

"We are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people)," he added.

PM Modi said the politics of appeasement took away the right of the honest people of the country.

"Our country has seen a lot of appeasement politics, it has divided the country into pieces. Appeasement politics has taken away the rights of the truthful and honest. So Modi is ending appeasement and moving towards satisfaction," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said his government has promised development for all. "But for the SP-Congress INDI alliance, their vote bank is special. Be it our 10-year track record or the BJP's manifesto, our emphasis is on saturation. Everyone should get the benefit of welfare schemes, the full benefit should be available, without middlemen, without bribes and the deserving should definitely get it, this is the saturation model of BJP," PM Modi said.

Earlier this week, PM Modi courted controversy as he said that the Congress had promised to snatch away the hard-earned money and redistribute it to those "who have many children".

Election Commission takes cognisance

The Election Commission of India today took cognizance of the allegations of violation of the model code of conduct by PM Modi. The panel has asked BJP president JP Nadda to respond by Monday to complaints against PM Modi's remarks in Banswara.

It also asked him to ask all star campaigners to set high standards of political discourse.

The Election Commission also issued a notice to Mallikarjun Kharge over Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks.

With inputs from PTI, ANI