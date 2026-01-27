From Bharat Gatha to criminal laws: Vibrant tableaux shine at Republic Day parade

Kartavya Path came alive during the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday with 30 vibrant tableaux showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage, military prowess and technological advancements. Union ministry of education’s tableau showcased the vision of the NEP 2020, celebrating India’s eternal knowledge legacy from Aryabhatta’s pioneering Shunya to today’s vibrant learners. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Under a broad theme of “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, the tableaux highlighted India’s rise on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) ministry tableau showcased India’s rich storytelling legacy, tracing its journey from ancient oral traditions to contemporary media and cinema.

Designed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, recipient of seven National Awards, the tableau “Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti” presented a powerful narrative of India’s civilisational journey in storytelling, from ancient oral traditions to its emergence as a global content and media powerhouse. The tableau featured a song recorded by playback singer Shreya Ghoshal.

Ministry of home affairs The ministry of home affairs (MHA’s) tableau highlighted the nationwide implementation of the three criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. Under the theme “Jan Kendrit Nyay Pranali — Enactment of Three Criminal Laws - 2023”, the ministry’s tableau represented India’s transition to a modern, technology-driven, time-bound, and citizen-centric justice system.

Punjab Punjab’s tableau commemorated the 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. The tableau reflected the Guru’s enduring legacy, which continues to inspire generations across faiths.

At the forefront of the tableau appeared the celestial inscription “Ek Onkar” (God is One), depicted in a revolving form to convey the eternal and universal truth upheld by Sikh philosophy.

Draped over the hand was a cloth inscribed with “Hind Di Chadar”, symbolising protection for those oppressed for their beliefs and affirming the Guru Tegh Bahadur’s role as the shield of righteousness.