From fleet inspection to safety pause: Air India lists measures taken after fatal Ahmedabad crash

Air India on Friday said that it has undertaken a series of proactive measures and conducted comprehensive checks of its flights following the Ahmedabad plane crash in which 260 people were killed. Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.(Reuters)

“Following the tragic accident involving AI171 in June, we have undertaken a series of proactive measures and conducted comprehensive checks ensuring that every flight continues to meet the highest global standards of safety and customer service,” the airline said in a release.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 persons out of the 242 onboard on June 12. An additional 19 people lost their lives on the ground in the crash and the post-crash explosion.

Also Read | AI-171 victim families hire firm that sued Boeing for 737 lapses

A preliminary report of the investigation into the incident, released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) after a month, identified fuel being cut off to both engines shortly after takeoff as the cause of the disaster. The fuel control switches of the crashed aircraft were found in the “cutoff” position.

Here are the steps Air India took