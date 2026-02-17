From Haryana's Palwal to Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Indore: Water-borne epidemics claim lives, affect hundreds

Health authorities in Haryana’s Palwal district have declared an emergency in Chayansa village, marking the latest escalation in a series of water and blood-borne disease outbreaks that have claimed lives and affected hundreds across four states over the last few weeks. A team from the health department conducts rapid tests for infections at Chayansa village (also spelt Chhainsa) in Palwal district. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

This incident in Haryana — over a dozen deaths in about a month, at least six of them linked to liver ailments — comes amid a pattern of infra failures and water contamination, from high-rises in Kolkata, West Bengal, to the planned sectors of Gandhinagar in Gujarat, to "India's cleanest" Indore in Madhya Pradesh. All within the last few weeks.

In Palwal's Chayansa village, a rapid response team is currently camping to contain an outbreak that has seen 15 deaths reported between January 6 and February 11. Not all deaths were linked to hepatitis, with several others being reported due to old age, accidents or other conditions.

Preliminary screening, however, indicated that liver-related complications are at the centre of the crisis.

At least six deaths have so far been clinically attributed to liver-related complications, including acute Hepatitis B, jaundice, or liver failure.

Screening of nearly 1,500 residents revealed 37 cases of Hepatitis C, 10 of Hepatitis B, and one case of HIV, officials said.

The source of the infection remains elusive. "Blood samples have tested negative for Hepatitis A and E, which are commonly water-borne," said Dr Devender Jakhad, the health official overseeing the probe, told HT. Given that Hepatitis B and C are usually blood-borne, investigators said they don’t have a clear transmission route.

Authorities are investigating unsafe medical practices, shared barber blades, and injectable drug use, though water contamination has not been officially ruled out.

Mohammad Ismail, the sarpanch of Chayansa village, said, “The village has been living in fear. One after another, 15 people have died… Initially, many people had diarrhoea, and doctors suspected food poisoning or water contamination, but no report confirmed this. Now, we are being told the deaths are due to blood-borne diseases.”

Palwal falls in the Delhi-centred National Capital Region (NCR).

Kolkata: Agitation after 300 taken ill at Shukhobrishti Simultaneously with this tragedy in the NCR, away in the eastern metropolis a severe diarrhoea outbreak has gripped a housing complex in Kolkata’s New Town area.

More than 300 residents in Shukhobrishti's E-block have fallen ill, with families reporting that almost every household has at least one affected person. On Monday, February 16, agitated residents surrounded the facility manager to demand immediate access to safe drinking water.

Residents claim they had raised repeated complaints about poor water quality, but no action was taken until the sickness became widespread. A written complaint has since been submitted at the local police station.

Infrastructure cracks in cleanest city, planned city The water-related crisis has appeared in Indore, MP; and Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar, too.

Indore, which has held the title of “India's cleanest city” for some years in the government survey under the Swachh Bharat scheme, the Bhagirathpura neighborhood saw mass contamination that occurred after authorities allegedly ignored months of complaints regarding foul-smelling water.