Rahul Gandhi meets families of Indore water contamination victims, hits BJP govt: ‘Poison in water, air, medicines’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday where he met with patients and families of those affected by water contamination in Indore. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the families of victims of Indore water contamination. (X/Rahul Gandhi )

The water contamination, that led to vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality, led to several deaths earlier this month. Though, at least a dozen deaths have been reported, the government has said only six people died.

After meeting the affected families, Gandhi demanded accountability and proper compensation to the affected from the state government.

"Those who committed this. There must be someone responsible or someone in the government for this. The government should take responsibility. The compensation and treatment cost assistance for the incident that happened because of the government's negligence should be given to the affected families," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

After arriving in the city earlier this morning, Gandhi reached the Bombay Hospital and met the victims and their families. He also visited the Bhagirathpura area, which was worst affected due to the contamination, and interacted with the families of those dead.

"People died here, and people are not getting clean water here. I am here to highlight their issues. This is my job. It is my responsibility. I am here to help them and stand with them. You can call it whatever you want. Call it politics if you wish. I don't care. I am standing with these people (affected families)," he said.

In a post on X, he attacked the "double engine" BJP government at the centre and in the state, saying, “The BJP's double engine government's new smart city model has poison in the water, poison in the air, poison in the medicine, and poison in the land. And if you demand answers, they'll roll in the bulldozer!”