From HT Archives: When New Delhi laid out the red carpet for Carter

United States President Jimmy Carter on January 1, 1978, said that the world’s two largest democracies — India and the US — were bound together by a common firm belief in basic moral values and respect for the human spirit. US President Jimmy Carter waves to the crowd at Connaught Place, New Delhi, during a state visit on January 1, 1978. (SN Sinha/HT Archive)

Speaking at a civic reception given to him at the Ramlila Grounds in Delhi, Carter said he “wanted the other peoples of the world to benefit from our consultations, our friendship, our standard of moral values and our hope for world peace”.

Earlier, President Carter was accorded a warm and colourful welcome at Delhi airport, as a million-strong crowd lined the route of the state drive cheering as the motorcade sped towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. Commenting on the popular response, President Carter said it was “beautiful”.

On arrival at Ramlila Grounds at 4.30pm, Carter and has wife, Rosalyn Carter, were received by Prime Minister Morarji Desai, members of his Cabinet, and Delhi mayor RK Gupta, who then introduced the councillors to him.

True to his style, Carter began by wishing a Happy New Year to everybody. “I bring you warm New Year’s greetings from the people of the United States,” he said.

In a speech that was translated into Hindi as he spoke, Carter said he was moved and pleased by the size and warmth of the welcome. It was a stirring testimony to the common values which had always bound together the Indian people and the people of America, he added.

The American President said he was pleased to be with the mayor and Prime Minister Desai, whom he knew to be a man of uncompromising dedication to personal and also public morality.

“Both he and I share with the people of India and the people of my country a deep religious faith,” he said.

He said his family’s interest and love for India was deep because of his mother’s years of service here and because at her love for the Indian people.

“Being here with my wife fulfils a longstanding ambition of mine to visit your great country and your great people,” he said. “Our creed and our religions differ in some ways; but we agree that all faiths be granted equal respect. Both nations are certain that a concern with matters of morals and the spirit is closely connected with the strength of our own democratic political systems,” he said.

“My own nation is built on firm and fundamental beliefs,” the US President said. “We believe that governments exist to protect the freedom and the wellbeing of the people.”

Carter said the people of the US and India must work together for these human rights to be able to build a world of justice.

PM Desai, in his speech, said India had the privilege of welcoming an American President after an interval of 18 years.

With this visit, Desai said he hoped that unbreakable bonds of friendship would be established between the two countries.

Desai said he welcomed President Carter not only because he was the President of a big country but more se because of the firmness with which he stood up to his principles and worked for them, not letting anybody hinder him in his task

Two basic problems existed in the world, PM Desai said. These were the atom bomb and the atmospheric pollution due to the industrial advancement.

He was happy at the occasion that Carter wanted to solve these problems and minimise their harmfulness. Desai said atomic weapons should be done away with and atomic energy used for the welfare of the people. He was happy that Carter also stood for the same thing.

Desai said the US President had been working along these lines and assured him of India’s sympathy and support. He said the two nations should work together to build a society in which no differences existed.

Mayor RK Gupta, in the civic address, said that the sea of humanity that had gathered to welcome Carter was a proof of the goodwill of the Indian people towards the United States.

“You have raised your voice against exploitation and atrocities bred through racial discrimination. We see in you a champion of peace, friendship and cooperation in the world,” Gupta said.

He also presented an ivory replica of the Qutab Minar to the US President.

President Carter said, “I know I will feel at home here because of the things the United States and India have in common. We are very glad to renew our friendships, establish new ones and respond to wards your heart-felt welcome and also return your wish that we both together and the entire world can have a good new year and the world at peace.”

“I am glad for the op opportunity to learn in person, about the largest democracy on earth and renew our friendship and establish new ones. I am delighted to begin my own new year with visit India, President Carter said.

Carter said he had been in correspondence with PM Desai and felt he was a personal friend. “I know your Prime Minister to be a man of great courage and rectitude we will have much to talk about. Both our nations require co-operation and consultation, day to day and every year which we serve.”

In a reference to his mother Lillian Carter, who worked as a Peace Corps volunteer many years ago at Vikhroli, President Carter said she had been deeply moved by her experiences and had told him about the warmth and friendship she had received here.