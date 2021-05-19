From Jaishankar to Singapore minister Vivian Balakrishnan: Who said what on Kejriwal's Covid variant claim

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday stirred up a hornet's nest as he said a new strain of coronavirus has been found in Singapore, which is very dangerous for children. He also urged the Centre to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore. The claim triggered reactions from Union ministers, the Singapore government as well as Singapore people.

Here is who said what contributing to the ongoing controversy.

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India does not have an air bubble with Singapore and so all international flights between India and Singapore are already suspended. Only flights under Vande Bharat are operational.

Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul said experts are looking into the issue.

Singapore's health ministry said there is no Singapore variant. The strain is B.1.617.2, which "originated" in India.

Spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said Delhi's chief minister does not speak for India. Bagchi said the Singapore government called in Indian High Commissioner to convey the government's objection to Kejriwal's claim of 'Singapore variant'. "High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy," Bagchi tweeted.

Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, in his reaction to Kejriwal's claim, said politicians should stick to facts.

Watch: Modi govt Vs Kejriwal govt over ‘Singapore strain’ of Covid l Who said what





Foreign minister S Jaishankar termed Kejriwal's comments as "irresponsible" without naming him and said he should know better that such comments can damage long-standing partnerships between India and Singapore in the fight against Covid-19. He also mentioned Singapore's role as a logistics hum and oxygen supplier thanking Singapore for deploying military aircraft in India's need.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia slammed the Centre for shifting the focus from an impending third wave likely to impact children to foreign policy. "Had the foreign ministry been as quick to get vaccines from other countries as it was in reacting to Kejriwal's statement, the children of the country would have got vaccines," he said.