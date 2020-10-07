e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / From Moderna’s trial results to Covaxin’s immunity booster: Covid-19 vaccine latest developments

From Moderna’s trial results to Covaxin’s immunity booster: Covid-19 vaccine latest developments

India’s Covid-19 case count rose to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases in a day, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02%, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:13 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Covid-19 case mortality rate has further declined to 1.55%.
The Covid-19 case mortality rate has further declined to 1.55%.(AP)
         

Drugmakers and research centres around the world are working on Covid-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants underway.

Some companies are close to unveiling their initial findings - Canadian and European regulators have already reviewed early data on some vaccines to help end the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over a million lives.

India’s Covid-19 case count rose to 67.57 lakh with 72,049 new cases in a day, while 57,44,693 people have recovered so far pushing the national recovery rate to 85.02%, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The total coronavirus cases rose to 67,57,131, while the death count climbed to 1,04,555 with the coronavirus killing 986 lives in the last 24 hours in the country, the data showed. The Covid-19 case mortality rate has further declined to 1.55%.

Here are all the latest updates on Covid-19 vaccine:

1. A phase 1 investigational trial has revealed that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US-based pharmaceutical company Moderna elicited a strong immune response in older adults with no serious adverse effects, a study has claimed.

2. In India, an expert panel of Drugs Controller General (DCGI) has directed pharma giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to submit a revised protocol for performing phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine (Sputnik V) in India, news agency ANI quoted a government official as saying.

3. Vaccine major Bharat Biotech on Monday announced its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin will use adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response. An adjuvant is a pharmacological or immunological agent that improves the immune response of a vaccine by producing more antibodies and providing longer-lasting immunity.

4. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), a global partnership to develop vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, has partnered with the Faridabad-based Translational Health Sciences and Research Institute (THSTI) as one of the five laboratories that will create a global network for reliably assessing all vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

5. The Union health ministry, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that it was expecting Covid-19 vaccine supplies to be available from early next year. Addressing a press conference, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “If all goes well, we are looking at vaccine supplies coming in the first quarter of next year.

tags
top news
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
Dabbawalas, consulates staff allowed to travel in local trains
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
Rhea Chakraborty has no criminal antecedents: 5 things Bombay HC said
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House,’ says Fauci
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
Zurich International to sign deal to build Jewar airport today
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs RR Review and KKR vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In