From Modi to Yogi, BJP wishes Bhupendra Patel after he takes oath as Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel was on Monday sworn-in as the new chief minister of Gujarat, succeeding Vijay Rupani – who resigned from the chair late on Saturday. Patel has become the 17th chief minister of the state, and at the oath taking ceremony, Union home minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states were present.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Patel and expressed confidence that the latter will “certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory.”

Apart from Modi, several other prominent BJP leaders also took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate the first-time legislator for becoming the new chief minister of Gujarat.

Here are some of the reactions:

1. Besides congratulating Patel, Modi praised the former chief minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani for “working tirelessly for all sections of society,” and undertaking “people-friendly measures.” “I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come,” the Prime Minister’s tweet further read.

2. Shah also took to the micro-blogging site after the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel to congratulate him. He said he has faith that under the “leadership” of Modi, Patel will take Gujarat’s development journey to “new heights by working with full devotion and dedication for the welfare of the poor, farmers and underprivileged sections of the state.”

3. BJP president JP Nadda also lauded Rupani for making every effort for the “development of the state and service of the people” in the previous five years. In a separate tweet, Nadda congratulated Patel for taking the chief minister’s chair.

“I have full confidence that under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the pace of Gujarat’s journey of sustainable development will accelerate,” his tweet in Hindi read.

4. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Patel for taking charge as his Gujarat counterpart. “Hope and have full faith that Gujarat will touch new heights of development under your energetic and sensitive leadership,” Adityanath’s tweet in Hindi stated.

5. Rupani also “conveyed congratulations” to his successor Patel, according to news agency ANI. He said that he has “full faith” of BJP and the welfare of the state moving forward under Patel’s leadership. “Gujarat will become a role model for all states,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

6. Union minister of minority affairs and deputy leader of Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was another BJP leader who took to Twitter to congratulate Patel. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji. I wish all the success in your new responsibility,” his post read.