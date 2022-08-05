From police van, Priyanka Gandhi says PM has sold nation's assets to friends, asks why no probe

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the Opposition's voice cannot be muzzled after she was arrested by the Delhi Police amid massive protests being held by the party in the national capital. Other Congress leaders, including several MPs like Rahul Gandhi, were detained during their march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan over unemployment, price rise and GST hike on essential items.

Sitting inside a police van, Vadra hit out at the Centre for not acknowledging how price rise was affecting common citizens. “As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards the PM’s house,” she is heard saying in a video tweeted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | They (BJP) think Opposition can be muzzled. As their ministers can't see inflation, we want to show them inflation by marching towards PM house...PM Modi has handed over the assets of country to his friends:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra



Vadra further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sold the country’s assets “to his friends” and asked why no inquiries are done in this regard. The Congress has often attacked the Centre for misusing central agencies to settle political scores. The charge was further intensified by the party after Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Meanwhile, as dramatic scenes played out in the national capital during the party’s protest, visuals showed Vadra jumping over a police barricade placed near the AICC office. Later, she was detained by the Delhi Police. Congress MPs, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan, were also detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi.

The Delhi Police had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in New Delhi except in the Jantar Mantar area ahead of the Congress' call for nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment.

The party had decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, however, it was denied permission by the Delhi Police. The party still went ahead with its agitation.