Hitler also won elections, I too will show you if…: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said even Nazi leader Adolf Hitler used to win elections as he had control of all of Germany's institutions. The Congress MP, who addressed a press conference at the AICC headquarters before taking part in the nationwide protest against price rise and later being detained, said India is witnessing the "death of democracy" and anyone who speaks up against the same is viciously attacked.

Speaking about the many elections being won by the ruling camp across the country over the past few years, the former Congress president said, “Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...”

#WATCH | "Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/uynamOL6w5 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Gandhi said if he is given charge of the entire institution, he would show how elections are won. "Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," he added.

Stating that the sole sole agenda of the current dispensation is to ensure that people's issues like price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised, Gandhi said there is no democracy in India and there is a dictatorship of four people.

When asked about the questioning by the Enforcement Directorate of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and him in the National Herald case, he said, "Question all you want, there is absolutely nothing there, everybody knows it".

"My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and the more I do it, the more I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me," he said, adding the government can "continue scaring" them, it will not make a difference.

Gandhi said his family is being attacked because it fights for democracy and for communal harmony. "They attack the Gandhi family because we fight for an ideology and there are crores of people like us. We fight for democracy, for communal harmony and have been fighting for years. Only I did not do this. This has being done for years, my family members have given their lives," he said, adding that this is "our responsibility".

