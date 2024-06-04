From Smriti Irani to Nakul Nath, these bigwigs could bite the dust

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 produced massive upsets with bigwigs biting the dust. From Union minister Smriti Irani to former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, the election results turned out to be a forgettable one for these political stalwarts.



Amethi

In 2019, Union minister Smriti Irani headlined the biggest upset of that year, trouncing Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. Five years later, the tables have turned and the actor-turned-politician seems to be losing ground. According to the Election Commission, Irani is currently trailing by 32,000 votes to Congress rival Kishori Lal Sharma. During her election campaign, Irani had continuously attacked Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Gandhi had conceded defeat.



Thiruvananthapuram

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was fielded by the BJP to take on three-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The diplomat-turned-politician delivered a hat-trick of wins in 2009, 2014 and 2019. According to ECI trends at 11:30 am, Tharoor is trailing by over 12,000 votes against the BJP leader.

Gurgaon

Raj Babbar, a prominent Congress face in Uttar Pradesh, was picked as a surprise Congress candidate from Haryana's Gurgaon in the just concluded Lok Sabha election. He was fielded to take on Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh, a three-time MP from the constituency. However, it appears that Babbar has turned the tables on the BJP heavyweight with the EC trends indicating a 32,538 vote lead for the actor-turned-politician.

Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. In Baramulla, former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is trailing behind Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid.

Anantnag-Rajouri

Another Jammu and Kashmir seat that is witnessing an upset is the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency. Considered a bastion of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for decades, this seat is heading towards a change. Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is trailing behind NC's Mian Altaf Ahmed by 1,38,303 votes.

Baharampur

Congress leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is currently placed at third spot in West Bengal's Baharampur. BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha is currently leading with 1,559 votes. Cricketer-turned-politician and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan is currently at the second place.

Chhindwara

Chhindwara, a Congress bastion for many decades, might be headed for a change. Veteran leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, who won his first election in 2019, is trailing BJP's Bunty Sahu by more than 56,000 votes.