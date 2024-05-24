New Delhi, With a day to go before the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, the candidates spent their time with their families, seeking blessings from God and planning booth management for the D-Day. From spending family time to meeting party workers, Delhi candidates prepare for May 25 polls

The campaigning for the polls ended on Thursday evening.

The A candidate from West Delhi parliamentary constituency, Mahabal Mishra, began his day by playing carrom board with his grandchildren.

"His grandchildren are having summer vacations, so he spent time with them. Then, he had breakfast with his family members, including his sons-in-laws and others who were also involved in campaigning.

"Then he proceeded to the war room and appreciated and thanked the volunteers. He also had 'dahi-chooda' with party workers and strategised on preparations for May 25. Throughout the day, he will be meeting party workers at his residence," his grandchild Ayush Mishra told PTI.

Similarly, the A candidate from South Delhi, Sahi Ram Pahalwan, said he spent one hour in the morning with his family and then left to meet the volunteers for discussing booth management.

"Even the volunteers are a part of our family and they have been working hard giving their blood and sweat for the campaigning," he added.

The A candidate from New Delhi, Somnath Bharti, unwound himself after a hectic campaign by playing tennis in the morning, having tea with his family and then paying obeisance at a gurdwara and Valmiki temple.

"I will take my children out since I have not been able to give them time. Throughout the day, booth management discussions will also be going on," he added.

Kuldeep Kumar, who is in the fray from A from East Delhi also met volunteers through the day regarding deployment for booths for May 25.

The Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, J P Agarwal, said it was the "busiest" day for him as he covered special areas in his constituency ahead of the D-Day.

"It was not a relaxing day for us. I have been out since 5 am covering special areas in my constituency. For me it has been the busiest day trying to make final efforts to appeal to the voters," he said.

His opponent from BJP, Praveen Khandewal, said he started his day at 6 am, and since then, he has been meeting people and visiting their homes.

"This is the final day of our 84-day campaign, and I am connecting with the people on an individual level to make personal connections. I don't just want to be a candidate; I want to be a part of their families.

"Today, not only me but my wife, daughter, brother, his wife and our entire family are reaching out to the people personally because it is our last day of preparations. Today, we have to conclude all the hard work of the past 84 days, which my team, party members, family and I have put in," he added.

The BJP candidate from North West Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia, said the last few days have been hectic with campaigning.

"Today was a little relaxing but I have been at my office. I am meeting the party workers and strategising for booth-level management for tomorrow," he added.

