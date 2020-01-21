From trade ties to multifaceted relationship: On agenda during Brazil president’s India visit

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:29 IST

India on Tuesday formally announced the state visit of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, during which he will be the chief guest at the annual Republic Day parade on January 26.

Inviting a world leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade is an honour reserved for India’s closest allies and friends.

In recent years, the invitation has been accorded to former US president Barack Obama, the leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The last presidential visit from Brazil was made by Michel Temer in October 2016 on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Goa. Modi visited Brasilia to attend the BRICS Summit last November.

Here’s what you need to know about the Brazilian president’s visit:

1. This is Bolsonaro’s first state visit to India. Former presidents of Brazil have been the chief guest of the Republic Day parades in 1996 and 2004.

2. Bolsonaro will begin his four-day visit to India on January 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

3. He will be accompanied by seven ministers, the chairman of the Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

4. On January 25, Bolsonaro will meet his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, who will host a banquet in his honour, and hold talks with Modi. Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and external affairs minister S Jaishankar will also meet Bolsonaro.

5. On January 27, Bolsonaro will address Indian and Brazilian business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum.

6. The external affairs ministry said India and Brazil share a “close and multifaceted relationship” based on a common global vision, shared democratic values and a commitment to foster economic growth of both countries.

7. Bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2006 and the two countries work closely at plurilateral forums such as BRICS, IBSA and G20 and in multilateral bodies, particularly the United Nations.

8. Trade between India and Brazil during 2018-19 was worth $8.2 billion, including Indian exports of $3.8 billion and imports worth $4.4 million.

9. Major Indian exports to Brazil include agro-chemicals, synthetic yarns, auto components and parts, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products. Brazilian exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores.

10. Indian investments in Brazil were around $6 billion and Brazilian investments in India are estimated at $1 billion in 2018. Brazilian investments are mainly in automobiles, IT, mining, energy and biofuels. India has invested in Brazil’s IT, pharmaceutical, energy, agri-business, mining and engineering sectors.