Gujarat civic election: AAP makes inroad 'from urban to rural'
As counting of votes in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat are going indicating a massive victory for the ruling BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party celebrated its small gains in the civic elections in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.' Good news coming in from Gujarat,' the party tweeted from its official handle when 24 AAP candidates were declared winners from various areas. "The revolution which started in urban Gujarat continues in the rural polls," the party tweeted.
As counting proceeded, the party went on to bag around 46 seats till 1pm, including six seats in district panchayats, 18 seats in tehsil panchayat sand 22 seats in municipalities.
In the elections of six municipalities held on February 21, AAP's performance came as a surprise as this was the first time, the party contested in all civic elections of Gujarat. In the Surat Municipal Corporation election, it decimated the Congress and emerged as second with 27 seats.
To thank Surat voters, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a roadshow in Surat on Friday and set his party's next target of the state assembly election in 2022.
"While one party indulges in the politics of appeasement, another does politics of hate. But, people are saying that they want jobs, not politics....People want good roads, schools, colleges and hospitals," Kejriwal said leading the roadshow.
"What they can not do in 25 years, we did in five years. Just give us five years in Gujarat and you will forget the 25 years' rule of the BJP," Kejriwal added.
The Delhi-based party is taking small steps to achieve its national ambition. It has already announced its plan to contest in state assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. In a recent Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Meerut, he also made his first poll pitch in the state urging people to bring in a well-intentioned government, as neighbouring Delhi has done.
