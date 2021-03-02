Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly
Votes for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.
The BJP made a clean sweep in the six municipal corporation polls of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar. The Aam Aadmi Party made inroads in Surat by winning 27 seats.
As per the State Election Commission, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total 8,235 seats, it said.
For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, said the SEC. Apart from the traditional rivals- BJP and Congress-, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM were also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.
MAR 02, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Booth capture incident in Dahod
Though polling was overall peaceful, there was an attempt to capture a booth at Ghodiya village in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after three persons forced their way inside and damaged two EVMs kept there.
Polling was stopped after the incident that took place around 2 pm, police said. The election staff collected the damaged EVMs and said they would try to retrieve the stored data, and a decision on whether to conduct re-election will be taken by the Election Commission.
