Gujarat local body election results 2021 Live: Counting to begin shortly

Votes for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday. The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

The BJP made a clean sweep in the six municipal corporation polls of Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar. The Aam Aadmi Party made inroads in Surat by winning 27 seats.





As per the State Election Commission, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total 8,235 seats, it said.





For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, said the SEC. Apart from the traditional rivals- BJP and Congress-, AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM were also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.