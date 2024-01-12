Fuel leakage at Manipur power unit likely due to unwanted human activity: Official

A fuel leak from a power station near Imphal on Wednesday could have been caused by “unwanted human activity” as the unit was shut for more than 15 years, an official aware of the details said on Thursday. A police patrol party in a violence-hit area of Manipur.(AFP)

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by N Geoffrey, secretary to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, the leakage took place at Leimakhong power station, around 20 km from the state capital Imphal, leading to spillover of the discharge into nearby streams.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Thursday, an official at the Manipur State Power Company Ltd said that the power plant, which was commissioned in 2002, was shut for more than 15 years.

Also Read | Manipur: Bodies of 3 missing men found; search on for fourth, say police

“Wednesday’s incident could be due to a leakage in a pipe, which connects the fuel tank and engine, caused by suspected unwanted human activity. We are examining the matter,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

A second official, from the state directorate of environment and climate change, said the fuel discharge along the stream was diverted to a safer location. A team from the fire department was also pressed into action, the official said, also seeking anonymity.