Fuel price hike: Indian Youth Congress members stage protest against government

Indian Youth Congress members gathered outside the petroleum ministry's office in Delhi Tuesday to protest inflation and a seventh increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the last eight days. Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed them carrying placards and 'matkas' (pots) with them. Congress leaders have been accusing the BJP government at the centre of 'tax-gouging' and 'profiteering' from the fuel price hike. The opposition party has also announced a three-phase campaign - 'mehngai-mukt Bharat abhiyaan' - for which they plan to organise rallies and marches across the country between March 31 and April 7.

Delhi | Members of the Indian Youth Congress protest against the Central Govt over the rising inflation & the hike in fuel & LPG prices.



Visuals from outside the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in Shastri Bhawan pic.twitter.com/H6JL4NfWxZ — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala recently alleged that the government had earned ₹26 lakh crore in eight years by steadily increasing excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Bengal's ruling Trinamool took a dig at the government over rising fuel prices in the country. "Seventh hike (in fuel prices) in a week. That's how our honourable prime minister is working day and night towards reducing the woes of fellow Indians. Slow claps," the party tweeted.

India on Tuesday registered a seventh hike in eight days, with the government continuing to underline that the war in Ukraine is one of the main factors behind the spike. Petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre. Prices were hiked by 30 paise on Monday.

Read more: Petrol, diesel prices: ₹4-4.10 overall increase in a week with 6th hike

The petrol and diesel prices in Delhi rose to ₹100.21 per litre and ₹91.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol price stood at ₹115.04 per litre and the diesel price rose to ₹99.25 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol prices rose to ₹105.94 and diesel prices surged to ₹96. On the other hand, Kolkata's petrol prices rose to ₹109.68 per litre and diesel prices to ₹94.62 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)