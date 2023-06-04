Fulfilled poll guarantees will ease inflation: Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the implementation of the Congress party’s five pre-poll guarantees would help people recover from the economic difficulties caused by rising prices and inflation. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar asked BJP leaders to reflect on their own unfulfilled promises, such as depositing ₹ 5 lakh in each citizen’s bank account, generating 20 million jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes. (ANI)

The five guarantees include 200 units of free power to all households (Gruhajyothi), ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), ₹3,000 every month for a graduate youth and ₹ 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Speaking to the media, Shivakumar shrugged off BJP leaders’ criticism. He asked them to reflect on their own unfulfilled promises, such as depositing ₹5 lakh in each citizen’s bank account, generating 20 million jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes. “I won’t comment on the promises made by the BJP in 2018, such as waiving farm loans up to ₹1 lakh, and numerous other broken commitments,” he said.

“Let the BJP leaders uncover all the black money stashed within the country and abroad, deposit ₹5 lakh in every citizen’s bank account, address the issue of unemployment, double farmers’ income, and reduce fuel prices. We are also observing their actions,” he said.

Shivakumar said the BJP would face challenges in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, as well as in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Asked if the government will allow people to opt out of the benefits as was done by the Centre in Give it Up for LPG subsidy, he said: “We are certainly doing it. It is for the people to voluntarily give up. In fact, several officials, media bosses and government servants, as well as well-off middle classes have made it clear that they do not want free power.’’

To a question on JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s remark that Congress has fooled people with promises, Shivakumar shot back: “He is a big leader and has a lot of experience. I don’t want to comment on what he said. Let him have his say, we will discharge our work.’’

Answering questions, Shivakumar said there was nothing wrong with people living in rented houses getting the benefit of Gruhajyothi. “Aren’t people living in rented houses poor? All domestic consumers, whether they are living in their own or rented houses, are eligible for the benefit,’’ he said, making it clear that those consuming an average of up to 100 units per month cannot suddenly start consuming 200 units and expect the government to allow them the benefit.

Clarifying on questions raised about Gruhajyothi, cabinet minister KJ George said that as per the government’s announcement, the average annual consumption plus 10% will be free. “If a person’s consumption, that is the annual average, is under 100 units, then 100 units plus 10 units will be free. If his consumption is over that average but under 200 units, he has to pay only the difference. But anything over 200, the total amount has to be paid,” he said.

Union minister and BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said the Congress government has to clarify where the money for these schemes will come from. “He says he has presented 11 budgets, don’t you have any idea how much it will cost to implement these projects? According to my assessment, ₹85,000 crore will be needed to implement this project. Where will you get the money?” he asked Siddaramaiah.

