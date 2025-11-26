'Full confidence in security under Modi': Israel after Netanyahu's India visit postponed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Tuesday issued a clarification that coordination for a new visit date of the PM to India is already happening amid reports of his visit being postponed. The last time Netanyahu travelled to India was seven years ago.(X/@netanyahu)

The statement also gave a shoutout to the “strong bond” between Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Israeli PM’s office wrote, “Israel’s bond with India and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very strong.”

It added, “The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date.”

Netanyahu's visit to India

This comes after Israeli media reports claimed that Netanyahu, who was expected to visit India by the end of this year, postponed his visit.

However, people aware of the matter in Delhi told HT that Netanyahu’s visit to India was neither finalised nor announced.

The Israeli Prime Minister previously visited India in 2018. It was the second time an Israeli Prime Minister had travelled to India and followed about six months after PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017.

Piyush Goyal meets Netanyahu in Israel

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal had visited Israel recently, where he also met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As per a press release, Goyal conveyed PM Modi's warm wishes with Netanyahu. He also told him about his talks with Israeli minister Nir Barkat and the results of the Business Forum and the CEOs Forum.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, “I met today in Jerusalem with India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal. Israel and India are strengthening our strategic partnership, more investments, more innovation, and a strong economic corridor from India through Israel to Europe. Together we are building economic power.”