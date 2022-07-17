Full freedom given to CID to probe PSI recruitment scam, says Jnanendra

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case, even as police have sought permission from a court here to conduct a narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul arrested in connection with the scam.

“The govt is investigating this very seriously. CID is not putting any pressure on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). The government has given complete freedom to CID,” the minister said.

The police requested the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Friday for the narco test. Since the consent of the accused is required for the narco test, the magistrate ordered Paul to file his reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday. The court again adjourned the bail plea and the reply from Paul on the narco test to July 19.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday had demanded that the CID subject Amrit Paul, who was the ADGP of the recruitment wing, to a narco analysis test to know the involvement of politicians in the PSI recruitment scam. The former CM alleged the involvement of several ministers and their aides in the scam. “To bring out the truth, this narco analysis test is needed,” he told media persons at Kalaburagi airport. Siddaramaiah also felt the need for a detailed probe into a dairy said to be written by Paul.

A court in Bengaluru sent Paul to 14 days of judicial custody on Friday. The senior IPS officer, who was arrested in connection with the case on July 11, was presented before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM)court on Friday after the custody granted to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) came to an end. The court posted the hearing of the bail application filed by Paul’s lawyer for Saturday.

Paul is the first ADGP — the second-highest rank in the police hierarchy — to be arrested in connection with a corruption case in the state. Heading the police recruitment cell in Karnataka, CID arrested Paul on Monday after his name cropped up in the ongoing investigation into the PSI case, where money was taken from candidates to enable them to cheat during their examinations or for tampering their answers sheets after the exam.

Paul was arrested under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property), 471(using as genuine a forged 1) and 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been placed under suspension under the All-India Services (Discipline & Appeals) Rule, 1969 since Monday.

While contesting Paul’s bail plea on Thursday, the prosecution, on behalf of the CID, informed the court that former DySP Shanta Kumar, who has also been arrested in the case, had handed over ₹1.3 crore that he had allegedly collected from some PSI aspirants to a few individuals on Paul’s instructions. The prosecution said police needed Paul’s custody to recover that money.