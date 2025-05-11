Delhi’s IGI operating ‘normally’, 32 other airports remain shut | Full list

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 32 airports across Northern and Western India have been temporarily closed for operations. Despite the closures, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport remains fully operational. 32 airports shut across India amid India Pakistan tensions(HT photo)

Delhi airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory urging travelers to stay updated through airline notifications and to follow all safety and baggage guidelines closely due to “evolving airspace dynamics” and “enhanced security protocols.”

"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, due to changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, around 100 flights were canceled at Delhi Airport on Sunday, including 52 domestic departures, 44 arrivals, and one international departure, according to news agency PTI's sources. The cancellations occurred between 5:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation bodies issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports in Northern and Western India.

According to the NOTAM cited by news agency ANI, these closures are effective until May 14, 2025, due to security reasons related to the current situation.

The closures include airports in cities like Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh, and others.

Check the full list of 32 closed airports here:

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

India Pakistan ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire “understanding” on Saturday evening and agreed to stop military action on land, water, and in the air, as per foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) was contacted by his Pakistani counterpart, and both sides agreed to halt all firing, starting at 5 pm on Saturday.

The DGMOs were scheduled for another discussion at noon on May 12.

Following the ceasefire announcement, Pakistan reopened its airspace for all flights, and airports across the country resumed normal operations, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority, as cited by Bloomberg.