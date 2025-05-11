Delhi’s IGI operating ‘normally’, 32 other airports remain shut | Full list
Delhi airport remains fully operational. Aviation bodies issued NOTAMs about 32 airport closures in cities like Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Leh, and others.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, 32 airports across Northern and Western India have been temporarily closed for operations. Despite the closures, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport remains fully operational.
Delhi airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory urging travelers to stay updated through airline notifications and to follow all safety and baggage guidelines closely due to “evolving airspace dynamics” and “enhanced security protocols.”
"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, due to changing airspace dynamics and enhanced security protocols, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected," the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X.
Follow India Pakistan ceasefire news live
Meanwhile, around 100 flights were canceled at Delhi Airport on Sunday, including 52 domestic departures, 44 arrivals, and one international departure, according to news agency PTI's sources. The cancellations occurred between 5:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other relevant aviation bodies issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports in Northern and Western India.
According to the NOTAM cited by news agency ANI, these closures are effective until May 14, 2025, due to security reasons related to the current situation.
The closures include airports in cities like Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh, and others.
Check the full list of 32 closed airports here:
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai
India Pakistan ceasefire
India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire “understanding” on Saturday evening and agreed to stop military action on land, water, and in the air, as per foreign secretary Vikram Misri.
India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) was contacted by his Pakistani counterpart, and both sides agreed to halt all firing, starting at 5 pm on Saturday.
The DGMOs were scheduled for another discussion at noon on May 12.
Following the ceasefire announcement, Pakistan reopened its airspace for all flights, and airports across the country resumed normal operations, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority, as cited by Bloomberg.