Full list of containment zones in Noida, Greater Noida as on May 14

Updated: May 14, 2020 23:58 IST

Coronavirus containment zones in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, home to NCR towns of Noida and Greater Noida, have been revised on Thursday. According to the new list released by the district magistrate’s office, there are 35 containment zones in the district as on Thursday.

A tweet by Noida DM says that all containment zones in Gautam Buddh Nagar districts are “de-sealed” after 21 days of sampling of the last positive case and following consultations with the state government.

These zones are broadly classified into two categories depending upon the number of cases and the perimeter of containment. Areas in containment zone category 1 have one positive case and a perimeter of approximately 400 metres, while category 2 containment zones have more than one positive case and around 1km perimeter.

Here’s the latest revised list of containment zones in GB Nagar as on May 14, 2020

Containtment Zone Category 1

1. Sector 48, Noida

2. Parasvnath Prestige Sector – 93 A, Noida

3. Sector 122, Noida

4. Village Tilapta, Greater Noida

5. Village Chipyana Buzurg, Noida

6. Village Salarpur, Noida

7. Sector 7, Noida

8. Ajnara Daffodil, Sector 137, Noida

9. Village Surajpur

10. Village Tugalpur

11. Village Chaprauli, Sector 168 Noida

12. Village Dadupur

13. Jal Vayu Vihar, Greater Noida

14. NCR City Village Girdharpur Near Chaprola

15. Chi-II Greater Noida

16. Yakubpur Noida, Sector 83

17. Malakpur Surajpur

Containment Zone Category II

1. Sector 8, Noida

2. Sector 5, Noida

3. Sector 9, Noida

4. Sector 10, Noida

5. Sector 15, Noida

6. Sector 19, Noida

7. Chaudra Village, Sector 22, Noida

8. Sector 30, Noida

9. Nithari Sector 31, Noida

10. Sector 45 Noida, Village Sadarpur and Khajoor Colony

11. Sector 55, Noida

12. Village Mamura, Sector 66, Noida

13. SKYTECH Matrott, Sector 76, Noida

14. Ace Golfshire, Sector 150, Noida

15. Village Bisrakh, Greater Noida

16. Nat Madhiya Near CNG Pump, Greater Noida

17. PI First and PI First Advocate Colony, Greater Noida

18. Jonchana Jewar