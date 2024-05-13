Fully focussed on Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal polls: I-PAC’s Rishi Raj Singh

I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee), the country’s first and largest cross-party political advocacy group, continues to remain heavily involved in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls with focus on Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Rishi Raj Singh, co-founder & director at I-PAC spoke to HT on both assembly and Lok Sabha election preparations, Prashant Kishor’s legacy and group’s future course of action. Edited excerpts. Rishi Raj Singh says I-Pac remains committed to Andhra Pradesh & West Bengal polls as of now. (Rishi Raj Singh | Official X account)

What is the level of involvement of I-PAC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

We are campaigning for Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In 2019 too, we campaigned for Jagan Mohan Reddy, and I think it is going to be the first time that we are doing the campaign for someone consecutively for the second time in assembly polls. So, anything about elections, we are involved. All kinds of things that strengthen the party and its chances for elections. From social media, other media, inputs on candidates’ election, ground campaigns, branding, visibility, formation of booth committees and strengthening the organisation, we ensure it is taken care of by us. We also provide input, suggestions, conceptualisation and help in the execution.

Our full-fledged campaign is going on in West Bengal, I think the Bengal team is even bigger than what we have in Andhra Pradesh. In West Bengal, we are working for the general elections with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and in the professional capacity we are advising, executing and strategising and doing everything we can in Bengal.

What is the difference between 2019 and 2024 for Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)?

The basic difference between 2019 and 2024 is last time it was the only party, this time YSRCP is in the incumbent government.

What is the relationship status between Prashant Kishor and I-PAC? When Kishor launched his yatra in Champaran, we journalists could only see I-PAC workers all around him.

Prashant has been a mentor to I-PAC for a very long time, since its inception. But after the West Bengal election, I think he tried doing something different and eventually announced he is taking a political plunge. He also announced he is going to go away from the field of strategy. His focus remains in Bihar. But I-PAC will remain independent. We realised it and that is how we went ahead. That is what it is today right now.

But since Prashant Kishor and I-PAC remained synonymous, the brand I-PAC must have been affected after his exit.

See, I am working in Andhra Pradesh, and it is not because of I-PAC or any other agency. It is because Jagan Mohan Reddy trusts us. It is about trust, and the value we add. Whether Prashant is here or not, someone else is here. But if we keep delivering results and keep adding that value, I think the brand value of I-PAC will never diminish.

I don’t take pride in how many elections I have won. I take pride in a couple of things: we are those professionals who could create a platform which was converted into an industry on its own. And today, thousands of people are working here. There are so many consultancies working at both party level and individual level. The I-PAC legacy is never going to die.

Did you get offers from other parties for the Lok Sabha election?

We had two large units active and functional. One in West Bengal, the other one in Andhra Pradesh. In Bengal, it is a tough battle and Andhra Pradesh, as you know, is so politically polarized that you have to give everything to achieve the best results. So, we were completely soaked and focused on these two projects.

I-PAC has its share of failures as well. Be it the Congress campaign in UP or TMC’s bid in Goa. Your critics have often pointed out that I-PAC works very well when the political party is in a strong position.

I agree with one part of it and disagree with another I-PAC doesn’t have a magic wand. It’s true there is no replacement for the political process and the subsequent long route. There is no shortcut to electoral success. But remember we came to Bihar in 2015 against the strong current in favor of the BJP, which was fresh from its 2014 Lok Sabha victory. We started working for Jagan Mohan Reddy since 2017 when his party was three years old.

We started building the brand. No pad yatra (foot pilgrimage) had happened before we came. In Bengal, everyone thought BJP will win (in 2021). In 2015, when we went to Punjab, in our own surveys, the BJP and the Akalis were winning 2/3 of seats. From that stage to ensure victory of Captain Amarinder Singh was a huge deal.

Prashant Kishore is believed to be helping the TDP while you are with the YSRCP. Is this a guru versus disciple battle in Andhra Pradesh?

I know I-PAC is strategising for Jagan Mohan Reddy and he will get a historic victory. And it is not because I-PAC is working for him. He will come out with flying colours because of his delivery and good governance. I don’t know if Prashant Kishor is helping the TDP.

What are the future engagements of I-PAC?

To be honest, we are focused on these two states. Of course, we will have to work with the TMC for the 2026 assembly election. And when we are free from Andhra Pradesh, we are going to go make rounds. Something can work out only when both sides want to work with each other.