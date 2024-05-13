Andhra’s titans clash over welfare, caste

The big electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, which is headed for the polling booth today, is between two regional outfits, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). But there is also a side track that is no less interesting: Two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, are battling to stay relevant in a state that sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. If the BJP is trying to find a foothold with help from the TDP, the Congress is seeking to retrieve the space it lost after the state was bifurcated in 2014 by claiming the legacy of its late chief minister (CM), YS Rajasekhara Reddy, through YS Sharmila, its new state chief and the sister of present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Neither Jagan Mohan Reddy nor TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu can afford to lose the assembly election. Both leaders have been mired in corruption scandals and served prison stints. The public office may help in battling these cases. Key to Reddy’s campaign is welfare. Critics call his schemes a fiscal disaster but the CM hopes that the navaratnalu (nine gems), mostly focussed on rural voters, will help him defeat anti-incumbency. What distinguishes Reddy’s welfare politics is the focus on delivery. The 2.56 lakh plus village and ward volunteers he recruited at the state’s expense to keep track of schemes and facilitate the delivery of public goods and services have also been an arm of his political outreach.

The elections will test if Reddy’s welfare politics has the traction to override the social alliance of Kammas and Kapus that Naidu has stitched by aligning with actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Reddy’s failure to build a state capital can, however, hurt his prospects.