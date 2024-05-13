 Andhra’s titans clash over welfare, caste - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra’s titans clash over welfare, caste

ByHT Editorial
May 13, 2024 12:46 AM IST

Neither Jagan Mohan Reddy nor TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu can afford to lose the assembly election

The big electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh, which is headed for the polling booth today, is between two regional outfits, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). But there is also a side track that is no less interesting: Two national parties, the BJP and the Congress, are battling to stay relevant in a state that sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha. If the BJP is trying to find a foothold with help from the TDP, the Congress is seeking to retrieve the space it lost after the state was bifurcated in 2014 by claiming the legacy of its late chief minister (CM), YS Rajasekhara Reddy, through YS Sharmila, its new state chief and the sister of present CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Mohan Reddy (X/YSRCParty) PREMIUM
Jagan Mohan Reddy (X/YSRCParty)

Neither Jagan Mohan Reddy nor TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu can afford to lose the assembly election. Both leaders have been mired in corruption scandals and served prison stints. The public office may help in battling these cases. Key to Reddy’s campaign is welfare. Critics call his schemes a fiscal disaster but the CM hopes that the navaratnalu (nine gems), mostly focussed on rural voters, will help him defeat anti-incumbency. What distinguishes Reddy’s welfare politics is the focus on delivery. The 2.56 lakh plus village and ward volunteers he recruited at the state’s expense to keep track of schemes and facilitate the delivery of public goods and services have also been an arm of his political outreach.

The elections will test if Reddy’s welfare politics has the traction to override the social alliance of Kammas and Kapus that Naidu has stitched by aligning with actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Reddy’s failure to build a state capital can, however, hurt his prospects.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Andhra’s titans clash over welfare, caste

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On